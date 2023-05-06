Pakistan, China vow to strengthen ties, deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:25, May 06, 2023

Pakistani President Arif Alvi (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan and China have vowed to strengthen bilateral relations, jointly accelerate the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in the fields including agriculture, connectivity and information technology.

At a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said the friendly relations between Pakistan and China are rooted in the profound traditional friendship between the two peoples.

The more profoundly the international situation changes, the more close and solid friendship between Pakistan and China should be forged, and the good tradition of frequent exchanges between the two countries should be carried forward, the president said.

The Pakistani side sincerely appreciates China for its great support for Pakistan's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing post-disaster reconstruction, and evacuating overseas Pakistanis from the conflict-hit Sudan, said Alvi.

The president said the Pakistani side looks forward to making joint efforts with China to push forward the CPEC construction, as well as deepen cooperation on agriculture, connectivity and information technology.

Pakistan firmly pursues the one-China policy and supports China on issues concerning its core interests, such as those concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the president stressed.

Pakistan will make every effort to ensure the safety of the Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan and is ready to work with China for peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, he noted.

For his part, Qin said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, noting that consolidating and enhancing the bilateral ironclad friendship has been the priority for the successive governments of the two countries.

Stressing that China has always stood firmly with Pakistan, Qin said the Chinese side upholds Pakistan's unity, stability, development and prosperity, and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China is willing to join hands with Pakistan to implement Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, jointly resist external risks and challenges, and steadily promote the China-Pakistan community with a shared future, Qin said.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), accelerate the CPEC construction, deepen cooperation in fields such as industry, agriculture, information technology, and disaster prevention and mitigation, and help Pakistan restore its economy and improve people's livelihood, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Qin said China and Pakistan should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, adding that China encourages more outstanding Pakistani students to study in China.

The Chinese side is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Pakistani side on the Afghan issue in order to promote the peace and reconstruction process in Afghanistan and contribute to regional stability and development, he added.

