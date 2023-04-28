Senior Chinese diplomat meets Pakistani army chief

Xinhua) 13:27, April 28, 2023

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir here on Thursday.

The Pakistani military is a staunch defender of the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, adding that China commends successive Pakistani administrations and all political parties for firmly pursuing friendly policies toward China.

China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as in achieving unity, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

China is ready to restart exchanges with Pakistan in all aspects in the post-COVID era, Wang said.

Munir said Pakistan will always stand with China through thick and thin no matter how the international situation changes, and the Pakistani army firmly supports the further development of Pakistan-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)