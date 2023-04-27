Senior Chinese military officer meets with Pakistani army chief

Xinhua) 13:47, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir on Wednesday in Beijing.

Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and close friends, Zhang said that, no matter how the international situation changes, China always gives Pakistan priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani military to further deepen and expand their pragmatic cooperation and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as regional peace and stability, Zhang said.

Acknowledging the deep friendship between the two countries, Munir said the Pakistani side is willing to further strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side in various fields and contribute to international and regional peace and stability.

