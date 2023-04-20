Chinese enterprises' generosity holds significant value for underprivileged Pakistanis: official

Xinhua) 13:22, April 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The generosity displayed by the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) in donating ration bags to the underprivileged people of Pakistan ahead of the Eid festival holds a great significance for them, an official said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Amir Fida Paracha, the managing director of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), a charity and social welfare organization to help the underprivileged, said that as a good friend of Pakistan, China always reaches out to Pakistanis to offer timely support.

"Chinese have shown that the time-tested friend is once again here in the hour of need before the festival," Paracha said.

The APCEA has more than 200 member Chinese enterprises and organizations based in Pakistan, striving to enhance their economic and social cooperation.

Ahead of the Eid festival, the association donated 1,300 ration bags containing essential food items such as flour, rice, cooking oil, tea, and pulses to the PBM, which distributed a portion of the bags to local families in Islamabad on Wednesday. The remaining bags will be handed out to the poor and needy people in other districts.

Speaking at the event, Wang Huihua, the vice chairman of the APCEA, hoped that the ration bags donated under the corporate social responsibility of the Chinese companies will reach the deserving people.

He added that the ceremony will serve as a memorable event and will be followed by more acts of social responsibility.

The beneficiaries who got the ration bags expressed gratitude to the Chinese enterprises and said that the "Eid gift" from China reached just in time, and will make their festival joyous.

