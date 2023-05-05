Tea blended with oil and peanuts? A delicious adventure!

(People's Daily App) 15:11, May 05, 2023

Put your taste buds to the test and get your weird on with lei cha, a Hakka tea-based gruel that mixes in oil, salt, peanuts, and sesame seeds for a crazy-delicious concoction.

