Home>>
Tea blended with oil and peanuts? A delicious adventure!
(People's Daily App) 15:11, May 05, 2023
Put your taste buds to the test and get your weird on with lei cha, a Hakka tea-based gruel that mixes in oil, salt, peanuts, and sesame seeds for a crazy-delicious concoction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Cultural Center hosts salon to promote tea culture in Brussels
- Tea industry brings wealth to locals in Yongtai, SE China's Fujian
- Mountain village flourishes through tea cultivation, tourism
- Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicks off
- Millennium-old tea culture in SE China's Fujian goes global
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.