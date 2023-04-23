Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicks off
A staff member introduces different kind of tea to visitors at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A staff member serves tea to visitors at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A tea artisan performs at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A tea artisan serves tea to visitors at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A staff member makes tea at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A staff member serves tea at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.