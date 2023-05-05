China's daily passenger traffic soars 162.4 pct in May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:38, May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The average daily passenger trips handled by China's commercial transport network jumped 162.4 percent year on year during the five-day-long May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday, official data shows.

About 269.72 million such passenger trips were made in the country during the period, with the average daily number topping 53.94 million, according to the Ministry of Transport.

A total of 90.49 million railway trips were made, with the average daily volume skyrocketing by 462.1 percent from the same holiday period in 2022.

China's civil aviation sector operated over 9.41 million passenger trips during the period. The average daily passenger traffic surged 508 percent from the same period last year, the data reveals.

Passenger flow through China's roads and waterways stood at 163.25 million and 6.56 million, respectively. The average daily number of the passenger trips rose 99.3 percent and 106.6 percent from the same holiday period of last year.

The data also shows that the flow of passenger cars monitored on China's expressways exceeded 277.89 million. The average daily traffic of vehicles went up 121.91 percent from the same period of 2022.

