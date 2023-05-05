China's air passenger trips reach 9.4 million during May Day holiday

May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's air passenger trips surpassed 9.41 million during the just-concluded May Day holiday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Thursday.

Air passenger trips averaged 1.88 million per day during the five-day holiday, increasing over five times compared with the same period of last year and 4.2 percent from that of 2019, said the administration.

In terms of flight numbers, the country handled 80,020 flights of domestic and foreign airlines in total, surging 238.31 percent from the same period in 2022.

During the holiday, airports of major tourist source and destination cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, were the busiest, with daily air passenger load factor all exceeding 70 percent, according to the administration.

This year's May Day holiday started on April 29 and ended on May 3.

