China steps up efforts to boost employment

Xinhua) 16:24, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China will make more efforts to further stabilize employment, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Thursday.

The ministry will accelerate the expansion, implementation, optimization and adjustment of policies and measures, as well as promote innovation in ideas, systems and institutions for employment, Yu Jiadong, vice minister of human resources and social security told a press conference.

Employment of key groups including college graduates shall be ensured, Yu said, adding that the plan to promote employment and entrepreneurship for college graduates and activities such as campus job fairs will be advanced.

The vice minister went on to add that employment services will be enhanced, and large-scale vocational training will continue to be carried out.

The ministry will launch a special campaign to rectify order in the human resources market, crack down on unlawful activities, such as illegal intermediary agencies and false recruitment, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers, Yu said.

China's job market witnessed stable improvement in the first quarter of this year, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropping to 5.3 percent in March, down from 5.6 percent in February, which is lower than 5.8 percent a year ago. The number of new jobs created in the first three months stood at 2.97 million, up by 120,000 year on year, data from the ministry showed.

