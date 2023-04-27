China issues circular to optimize employment policies

April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China will take multi-pronged and adjusted measures to expand employment and maintain its stability, per a new circular released by the General Office of the State Council.

Adhering to an employment-first strategy, the country will create more jobs by extending employment-oriented subsidies to companies and sectors that hire recent graduates, as well as other key groups of job seekers, the circular said.

It will also strengthen credit support for business startups and foster professional skills training.

Companies are being encouraged to hire young employees, including college graduates, who can also find posts in primary-level institutions or start businesses in urban or rural communities, the document said.

To help job seekers in difficulty, the country will issue one-time subsidies for eligible graduates, and provide insurance compensation and temporary allowances for the unemployed.

