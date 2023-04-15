China's State Council discusses improvement on employment support policies

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has discussed ways to improve the policies and measures to help stabilize employment, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

The meeting called for further strengthening policy guidance. While employment policies will be kept generally stable, targeted improvements shall be made on temporary policies and more support shall go to the weak links, it said.

Work should be done to provide better services for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers, and assistance should be offered to the unemployed people and those having difficulties finding a job, it said.

The meeting pledged to take pragmatic measures to stabilize employment in manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises and improve the quality of vocational education and skills training in a market-oriented way.

Employment shall be enhanced via macro policies and industrial policies by expanding effective demand, boosting market confidence and stabilizing enterprise operations, it said.

The meeting also adopted a draft revision of the regulations on the management of commercial cryptography. It called for applying a holistic approach to national security and urged platform enterprises to protect users' passwords in accordance with laws to ensure the security of individual privacy, business secrets and sensitive government data.

