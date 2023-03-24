Chinese state councilor stresses further stabilizing, promoting employment

NANJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has urged efforts to thoroughly implement the employment-first strategy, further promote the steady recovery and maintain the overall stability of employment.

Shen made the remarks during an inspection tour in Jiangsu Province from Monday to Wednesday, during which she visited enterprises, communities, technician colleges and odd job markets in Changzhou and Nanjing cities.

Noting that employment has improved month by month and maintained overall stability in China since the beginning of this year, she urged the proper implementation of support policies and making further efforts to achieve the country's annual employment target.

She stressed promoting high-quality and full employment through high-quality development, saying that measures should be taken to fine-tune and adjust time-limited policies on stabilizing employment in a timely manner, support enterprises to maintain and increase job posts, and enhance the market's ability to create jobs.

Work should be done to strengthen employment support and guidance for college graduates, offer sound employment services to veterans, stabilize the employment of people lifted out of poverty, secure the employment of people in difficulties, and better protect the rights and interests of those in flexible employment, Shen said.

She also called for the full mobilization of enterprises, human resources service agencies, social organizations and other parties to support employment.

