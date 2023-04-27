98 items of evidence related to Nanjing Massacre donated

Ecns.cn) 15:08, April 27, 2023

Chinese-American Lu Zhaoning presents the historical materials to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A total of 98 items of historical documents including newspapers and other cultural relics were donated by Lu to the Memorial Hall.

