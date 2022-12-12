In pics: survivors of Nanjing Massacre

Xinhua) 13:38, December 12, 2022

Guo Linda, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, is seen at home in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre. The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the then-Chinese capital on Dec. 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

By Dec. 11, 2022, the number of registered survivors of the massacre has decreased to 54. Reporters from Xinhua spent many years to look for the survivors of Nanjing Massacre and record their current lives.

This photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows the portrait of Gong Denian, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

This photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the portrait of Gao Hengfa, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the portrait of Su Chengqi, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

This photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows the portrait of Guo Linda, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

This photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows the portrait of Zhang Shixiang, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Gong Denian, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, picks scallions to prepare for lunch in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Shixiang (L), a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, chats with his daughter at home in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Su Chengqi, a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, talks about the past in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Gao Hengfa (front), a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, is seen with his son in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

