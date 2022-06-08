Another survivor of Nanjing Massacre passes away

Xinhua) 16:49, June 08, 2022

NANJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Yu Changxiang, who survived the Nanjing Massacre, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Yu's death reduced the total number of registered survivors to 55, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the then Chinese capital on Dec. 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

Yu was 10 years old when his biological father was killed in the massacre. His adoptive father was also stabbed by Japanese invaders but survived.

Yu and his wife signed up for body donation years ago. The body of his wife was donated after her demise. Yu's body will also be donated.

Yu is the sixth Nanjing Massacre survivor to die this year.

The Chinese government has preserved survivors' testimonies, recorded in both written documents and video footage. These records of the massacre were listed by UNESCO on the Memory of the World Register in 2015.

