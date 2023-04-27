China revises Counter-Espionage Law

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revised Counter-Espionage Law, which will take effect on July 1, 2023.

The revised law was passed at a session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which was held from Monday to Wednesday.

Adopted by lawmakers in November 2014, the current Counter-Espionage Law is a special law that regulates and safeguards the fight against espionage, which plays an important role in safeguarding national security, said Wang Aili with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The revised law refines the definition of espionage, specifying acts such as carrying out cyber attacks against state organs, confidential organs or crucial information infrastructure as acts of espionage, according to Wang.

It also properly expands the scope of targets of espionage, with all documents, data, materials and articles concerning national security and interests included for protection, Wang said.

The revised law improves provisions on the protection of national security, and requires efforts to strengthen people's awareness of counter-espionage and national security, said Wang.

It also enhances supervision over the personnel of national security organs.

