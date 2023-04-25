U.S. conceived in violence: Native News Online

NEW YORK, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Native Americans know that the United States was conceived in violence with their ancestors facing an onslaught of violence from the beginning of European contact, reported Native News Online on Sunday.

"It has been said that the non-Natives came with a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other. If they could not 'save' us, they would kill us," said the report titled "America Was Conceived in Violence; Seemingly, Nothing Has Changed."

"Of course, I am constantly dismayed by all of the gun violence in the United States. Breaking news comes to my phone all day; oftentimes I find myself reading about another mass shooting in process. Schools are not safe. Shopping malls are not safe. Even churches and synagogues are not safe from gun violence," said the author in the article.

"When the shootings occur, politicians are quick to say the victims and families of the victims are in their 'thoughts and prayers.' The refrain is worse than a broken record, because absolutely nothing changes," continued Levi Rickert, publisher and editor at Native News Online.

Wars were waged against Native Americans for centuries, and throughout the 1800s, Native Americans' ancestors faced massacres filled with violence, it said, adding that "we know that violence is not only perpetrated against Native Americans. American society is so obsessed with guns, it bleeds over to innocent segments of society often."

