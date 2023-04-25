Afghanistan rejects U.S. report on IS presence as biased propaganda

April 25, 2023

KABUL, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan caretaker government has dismissed claims of the U.S. Pentagon on the presence of Daesh or the hardliner Islamic State (IS) outfit in Afghanistan as biased propaganda.

"The fake document released by the U.S. Department of Defense is part of a continuing propaganda campaign. It is obvious that the spread of such biased reports shows that some people in America have not forgotten their hatred and enmity with the people of Afghanistan," the administration's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on his Twitter account.

A leaked document of the Pentagon, cited by the Washington Post, reportedly depicted the war-torn Afghanistan as a "signification coordination site for Daesh group" that could plan and target the U.S. and its allies' interests including embassies, churches and business hubs.

"We utterly reject such biased and fabricated claims," Mujahid said in his message.

Afghanistan has become a peaceful country at the regional level, the spokesman said, adding that "the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against any country."

"The terrorist groups like Daesh have been severely affected and are in the process of being destroyed" in the country, Mujahid said.

The Afghan caretaker government has launched a series of operations against the IS outfit over the past couple of months and killed over a dozen IS militants.

