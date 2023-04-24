S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 32.6 pct: poll

Xinhua) 13:32, April 24, 2023

SEOUL, April 24 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1.0 percentage points over the week to 32.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.3 percentage points to 64.7 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came in at 34.5 percent last week, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating decreased 3.1 percentage points to 45.7 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.3 percent of the support score last week, down 0.1 percentage point from the prior week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,520 voters conducted from Monday to Friday last week. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

