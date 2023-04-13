Seoul must demand swift U.S. clarification, apology for eavesdropping: S. Korean media

Xinhua) 10:09, April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Regarding the U.S. intelligence agency eavesdropping on the South Korean government, a local newspaper said that Seoul must demand swift clarification and apology from the U.S. side.

"The recent report that U.S. spy agencies eavesdropped on top South Korean officials is neither new nor totally unexpected. America has done and will continue to do so," the Korea Times said on Tuesday in an editorial titled "Spying on friends."

However, Seoul shouldn't let Washington get away with it like before, said the editorial, adding that South Koreans have yet to hear the United States formally admit and apologize for spying on one of its staunchest allies.

Citing the 2013 revelation that the United States had been spying on 35 foreign embassies in Washington D.C., the article said there were no explicit expressions of regret or even clarification from Washington then, except for some "behind-the-scenes" requests for understanding.

Calling the U.S. spy agencies' wiretapping and eavesdropping "an open secret," the article pointed out that trust is the key even in a relationship between allies and eavesdropping on friendly governments infringes on their countries' sovereignty.

