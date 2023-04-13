U.S. urged to explain leaked military documents to int'l community

Xinhua) 08:11, April 13, 2023

Photo taken on Feb 19, 2020 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington DC, the United States. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China urges the U.S. side to give an explanation to the international community for the leaked U.S. military documents, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday.

According to U.S. media reports, some suspected classified Pentagon documents have been circulating on social media recently. These leaked documents indicate that the U.S. government is deeply involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and has been spying on its allies. This is not the first time for scandals like this to be revealed.

In response to a related query, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that China noted that many media outlets have pointed out that these leaked U.S. military documents clearly show the deep involvement of the United States in the Ukraine crisis.

"They also show once again that the United States has long used its tech edge to conduct indiscriminate secret theft, surveillance and eavesdropping on countries in the world, including its allies. The United States needs to give an explanation to the international community for this," Wang said.

Wang noted that the top U.S. diplomat said at the so-called "Summit for Democracy" that the United States is working with partners to ensure that technology is developed and used in ways that reflect what they call "democratic values and interests."

"Facts have proven once again that the so-called 'democratic values' claimed by the United States are nothing but a pretext and a tool for the United States to seek selfish gains," he said.

