Cost of insuring against U.S. default at decade high as debt-ceiling fears grow: MarketWatch

Xinhua) 11:01, April 24, 2023

NEW YORK, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The cost of insuring U.S. government debt against default was at a decade high on Thursday, MarketWatch has reported, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The spread on 5-year U.S. credit default swaps, a market-based gauge of the risk of a default, widened to 49.68 basis points as of Thursday afternoon, nearly double its level of 26.28 basis points at the beginning of the year, said the report.

"Spreads have widened amid a standoff over the U.S. government debt ceiling," it noted.

Analysts said lackluster April income-tax receipts are seen moving the so-called X-date, when the government will run out of special measures and no longer be able to pay its bills without an increase in the debt limit, potentially earlier than previously expected, it said.

"Worries over the debt ceiling were seen sparking a rush into 1-month Treasury bills on Thursday," it added.

