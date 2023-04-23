U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

Xinhua) 13:54, April 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Access to an abortion pill will remain unchanged for now in the United States after a Supreme Court order on Friday.

The court order halted rulings aimed at curbing the availability of mifepristone as the legal battle plays out.

"Mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Matthew Kacsmaryk, district judge for the Northern District of Texas, suspended earlier this month the approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of mifepristone.

Kacsmaryk ruled that the agency's approval process was improperly rushed and resulted in an unsafe drug regimen getting on the market.

"I continue to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone," Biden also said on Friday while urging Americans to elect a Congress that will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, which eliminated the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women.

Abortion has been one of the most divisive issues in the United States. Without Roe v. Wade, states are allowed to impose their own legislation on the medical procedure.

