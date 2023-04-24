Wrong-place shootings still plague U.S. communities

Xinhua) 08:34, April 24, 2023

People display photos of victims of gun violence during a march to the Capitol to protest for a ban on assault weapons, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

We currently live in a country that has normalized gun violence through any fears, through culture and laws that allow it, and what we're now seeing is a horrific result of those efforts.

NEW YORK, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Although "wrong place, wrong time" shootings repeatedly happened in decades ago in the United States, it still dominates media and social attention currently, said USA Today on Saturday.

"Deadly overreactions to 'wrong place' events have brought tragic consequences across the U.S. for decades," noted the report, adding that "and many times when they happen, there are calls for stronger gun control, questions about racist motivations, and pleas for tougher laws to protect innocent people from gun-wielding homeowners."

"But solutions have been elusive," said the report. "Little has changed, however, and 'wrong place' shootings are still dominating the news, with incidents in Missouri, New York and Texas in the past week."

"We currently live in a country that has normalized gun violence through any fears, through culture and laws that allow it," Josh Horwitz, co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, was quoted as reporting, adding that "and what we're now seeing is a horrific result of those efforts."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)