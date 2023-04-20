3 arrested in connection with U.S. Alabama birthday party mass shooting
WASHINGTON, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Authorities of the U.S. state of Alabama said Wednesday that three people have been arrested in connection with a birthday party mass shooting the past weekend.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) tweeted that the individuals, including two teenagers, were taken into custody and all charged with four counts of reckless murder.
Gunfire erupted Saturday night at a dance studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Alabama, where friends and family were celebrating the birthday of a 16-year-old girl.
Four people died in the shooting and more than two dozen others were wounded. Four victims reportedly remained hospitalized and in critical condition as of Wednesday.
"Violent crime has NO place in Alabama and what happened in Dadeville was horrific," Governor Kay Ivey tweeted on Wednesday.
"The work is not done, and we will fully support ALEA as they work to ensure we hold ALL responsible for this tragedy accountable," Ivey wrote.
