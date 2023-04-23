Comicomment: More mass shootings in U.S., no solution in sight

08:36, April 23, 2023

There have been at least 164 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, bringing the total gun-relateddeaths to 12,486, according to the latest data on April 18 from the Gun Violence Archive. The data is shocking, as the number of mass shootings in the United States this year already exceeds the number of days that have passed.

In the United States, the issue of gun use is deeply intertwined with group interests and motions towards stricter gun control are largely silenced by powerful parties and blocs. Gun violence is a complicated and intractable epidemic in the U.S..

On April 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “Year after year, the U.S. publishes thousands of pages of annual Human Rights Reports on countries of the world and dictates to them about their human rights record. But can’t the U.S. just for once do something actually meaningful for protecting its people and tackling its gun violence problem? ”

