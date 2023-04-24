Iran says U.S. "godfather" of IS

TEHRAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called the United States the "godfather" of the Islamic State (IS).

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in his Twitter post on Friday after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who formally launched his 2024 presidential bid, said in his speech that "we (the United States) created IS."

Kanaani said there was no doubt the United States is the creator of IS, stressing that for those who "deliberately closed their eyes to the truth, the statement of Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, reaffirms the fact that the American regime is "the godfather of IS."

Iran has, on several occasions, blamed the creation of IS on the United States, citing U.S. officials' remarks as proof.

