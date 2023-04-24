"Food market reading spaces" set up in Shanghai Hongkou District

Xinhua) 09:15, April 24, 2023

Children read a picture book at Kuizhao Road food market in Shanghai, east China, April 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

In 2010, the library of Shanghai Hongkou District provided about 600 books for migrant workers for free in Fuci food market in Jiangwanzhen Subdistrict. This was the first "food market reading space" in the district.

Up to now, thirteen food markets in 8 subdistricts of Hongkou District have set up such reading spaces, where stall owners and other workers can take a break by reading and enjoying cultural activities.

This combo photo shows aquatic products vendor Qiu Minghong working (L) and reading at a food market in Shanghai, east China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A stall owner reads while having lunch at Kuizhao Road food market in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This combo photo shows vegetable vendor Han Junqiang working (L) and reading at Kuizhao Road food market in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Children take part in a World Reading Day activity at a food market in Shanghai, east China, April 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Children take part in a World Reading Day activity at a food market in Shanghai, east China, April 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This combo photo shows pork vendor Chen Haiyan greeting customers (L) and reading while having lunch at Kuizhao Road food market in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

