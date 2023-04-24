Avid reader restores ancient books in Shenyang, NE China

Wang Bin teaches students on thread-bound book making in Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Liaoning Provincial Library, located in Shenyang City of northeast China's Liaoning, is home to a collection of 610,000 pieces of ancient books.

Wang Bin, who has been an avid reader since childhood and pursued her passion by studying library management, leads the restoration team at the library's center for restoring ancient books.

Depending on the extent of damage, the restoring process can take from several weeks to a year, and every step must be taken carefully without any mistakes.

"During the restoration process, I can establish a connection with the ancients across time and space through the books," Wang said.

Nowadays, an increasing number of people show interests in learning how to restore ancient books. For Wang, she occasionally goes to college and gives lectures to students majoring in related fields.

By demonstrating her skills in restoring ancient books, Wang hopes more book lovers will cherish their collections even more dearly than before.

Wang Bin restores a book at Liaoning Provincial Library in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

