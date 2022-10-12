China issues master plan for ancient books preservation

October 12, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have recently issued a master plan for the preservation of ancient books.

The plan, released by a national leading group in charge of the classification and publishing of ancient books, will provide guidance for the country's work in this area throughout the 2021-2035 period.

The plan consists of 10 sections focusing on different aspects of ancient books preservation, including protection, research, publication, digitization, and promotion, among others. It also listed 40 relevant major projects and tasks to be accomplished.

In April this year, the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines on stepping up the preservation and publication of ancient books. It emphasized that ancient books are vital to China's efforts to carry on its cultural traditions, foster a Chinese ethos, and enhance its cultural strength.

