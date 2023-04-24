China earmarks funds for crop pest control

Xinhua) 08:27, April 24, 2023

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2022 shows ripe rice in a paddy field in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has recently earmarked its first round of funding this year to protect agricultural production from pests and diseases, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Sunday.

These funds, amounting to about 1.25 billion yuan (about 181.8 million U.S. dollars), were jointly allocated by the MOF and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

They will be used to purchase pesticides and other tools needed for the prevention and control of crop pests and diseases, the MOF said, adding that the funds will also help subsidize related operations and services.

China aims to keep its grain output over 650 million tonnes in 2023, according to this year's government work report.

Spring sowing and plowing, usually spanning from February to May across the country, plays a pivotal role in grain production every year.

