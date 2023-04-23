Agricultral machines help streamlining spring ploughing in Zhongtang Village, C China

Xinhua) 13:23, April 23, 2023

Farmers drive a rice transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in Zhongtang Village of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, on April 21, 2023. Agricultral machines such as rice transplanter, rotary tiller and drones have helped streamlining the spring ploughing here. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

This aerial photo taken on April 21, 2023 shows farmers driving rice transplanters to transplant rice seedlings in Zhongtang Village of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Agricultral machines such as rice transplanter, rotary tiller and drones have helped streamlining the spring ploughing here. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer driving a machine works in a field in Zhongtang Village of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, on April 21, 2023. Agricultral machines such as rice transplanter, rotary tiller and drones have helped streamlining the spring ploughing here. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Staff members set a route for a drone to spray pesticide above a field in Zhongtang Village of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, on April 21, 2023. Agricultral machines such as rice transplanter, rotary tiller and drones have helped streamlining the spring ploughing here. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A drone sprays pesticide above a field in Zhongtang Village of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, on April 21, 2023. Agricultral machines such as rice transplanter, rotary tiller and drones have helped streamlining the spring ploughing here. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

