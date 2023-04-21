Intelligent machinery used in process of raising, transplanting in Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:43, April 21, 2023

Soil is transported on an assembly line at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Rice seedling trays are transported on the conveyer belt at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows an intelligent rice seedling raising system at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows farmers with an intelligent rice farming demonstration base raising rice seedlings in the fields in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Rice seedling trays are transported on the conveyer belt at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Robotic arms stack rice seedling raising trays on an assembly line at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A farmer transports a rice seedling tray from a conveyer belt at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Rice seeds are sowed into rice seedling trays on an assembly line at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows an intelligent rice seedling raising system of an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Farmer Wang Chenglin checks the growth of rice seedlings in an intelligent rice seedling raising system at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Gongyi Town of Pengshan District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. Pengshan District has taken efforts to speed up the construction of digital intelligent rice farming demonstration base. Intelligent machinery has been used in the process of raising and transplanting to improve the efficiency of rice farming. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

