China's Hainan to set up rice genotype evaluation and trading system

Xinhua) 16:29, April 18, 2023

HAIKOU, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A genotype evaluation and trading system for rice varieties is expected to be set up in Hainan, according to a strategic cooperation initiative between Shanghai ZKW Molecular Breeding Technology Co., Ltd. and the IP International Exchange of Hainan.

The system recently passed an expert review in south China's Hainan Province.

Han Bin, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who headed the expert panel, said the rice variety genotype evaluation and trading system can act as a supplement to the traditional variety identification method, and play an important role in protecting the intellectual property rights of the seed industry and improving breeding efficiency.

Calling seeds the "chips" of agriculture, China is paying more and more attention to the development of the seed industry. An effective evaluation and trading system can speed up the transformation of research achievements into effective production, while also protecting the intellectual property rights of the seed industry, according to the experts.

Qiu Jun, head of the Hainan provincial seed administration station, said the proposed trading system can be very useful in helping predict pricing, thus playing a significant role in the rice seed industry.

Sheng Yang, chairman of the IP International Exchange of Hainan, said the bourse has carried out extensive seed industry research, and aims at boosting transactions involving germplasm resources to better serve domestic and overseas markets.

