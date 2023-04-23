China's top legislator urges boosting seed industry through rule of law

Xinhua) 13:44, April 23, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of inspection teams for enforcement of the Seed Law in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Friday urged promoting the development of the seed industry through law-based means, and further consolidating the legal basis for the industry's vitalization.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks while presiding over the first plenary meeting of inspection teams for enforcement of the Seed Law.

Zhao called on the NPC to fulfill its duty in areas including legislation and oversight, and to contribute to boosting high-quality development of China's seed industry, while safeguarding the country's seed and food security.

Zhao stressed the importance of scrutinizing prominent issues facing the law enforcement and high-quality development of the seed industry, and conducting law-enforcement inspections to improve the protection and utilization of seed resources, enhance original innovation, and intensify supervision and management of seed quality.

