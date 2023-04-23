Website launched for education campaign on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Xinhua) 08:28, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- An official website has been launched for the education campaign to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, together with an official account for the campaign on social media platform WeChat.

Focusing on the guiding principle and plan of the Communist Party of China Central Committee to launch the Party-wide campaign, the official website and account offer publicity and interpretation of the important events attended and important remarks delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping. They also showcase the progress and results of the campaign, and promptly reflect useful experience and paragons during the campaign.

The official website, http://ztjy.people.cn, features over 10 sections including relevant information release, progress and status, and learning services.

