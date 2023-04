Beautiful microscopic images of lunar soil

(People's Daily App) 15:30, April 21, 2023

Scientists, artists and engineers use microscopic imaging and data fusion to create micrographs of lunar soil in Hefei, Anhui Province. Have you ever seen images of lunar soil before?

(Video produced by He Jieqiong and Gao Yuan; video source: People's Daily online)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)