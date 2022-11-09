In pics: total lunar eclipse in Beijing
This combo photo shows different stages of the moon during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
People watch the total lunar eclipse at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse at the Yongdingmen (Gate of Perpetual Peace) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)
People watch the total lunar eclipse at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
