China releases Chang'e-5 payloads' scientific datasets
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China has released a batch of datasets from the payloads installed on Chang'e-5 probe, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Saturday.
The payloads include a landing camera, a panoramic camera, a lunar mineralogical spectrometer and a lunar regolith penetrating radar, said the CNSA.
Public users can visit the website of China's Lunar and Planetary Data Release System (http://moon.bao.ac.cn) to obtain the datasets, the CNSA added.
The Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on Nov. 24, 2020. The return capsule landed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieving a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the moon's surface.
