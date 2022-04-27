Chinese research institutions set to receive 4th batch of lunar samples

Xinhua) 11:18, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a list of research institutions that are set to receive the fourth batch of lunar samples brought back by the country's Chang'e-5 mission.

The samples, which weigh 8.768 grams, will be distributed to scientists at 11 research institutions, according to a notice issued by the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The Chang'e-5 probe returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, having retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the Moon's surface.

