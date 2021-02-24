China national museum to exhibit lunar samples

Lunar sample brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe is displayed to the public for the first time in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China on Tuesday announced that it would exhibit the lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe.

The samples arrived at the museum on Monday and the exhibition is under preparation, according to the museum. They are preserved in a delicate container made of artificial crystal.

Designed in the shape of a Zun, a traditional Chinese bronze ware, the container is 38.44 cm high and 22.89 cm wide. The size refers to the average distance between the Earth and the moon of 384,400 km and the 22.89-day-long lunar probe task, respectively.

The return capsule of the Chang'e-5 probe landed on Dec. 17, retrieving about 1,731 grams of lunar samples.