Biden cabinet member violates Hatch Act: federal watchdog

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra violated the Hatch Act, a federal watchdog said Tuesday.

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) wrote in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden that Becerra "violated the Hatch Act by expressing support for Senator Alex Padilla's reelection" while speaking in his official capacity at an event in September last year.

The Hatch Act, a U.S. law passed in 1939, prohibits federal employees from using their official authority or influence to affect the outcome of an election.

"In delivering his speech, Secretary Becerra impermissibly mixed his personal electoral preference with official remarks," the OSC letter read.

"While federal employees are permitted to express support for candidates when speaking in their personal capacity, the Hatch Act restricts employees from doing so when speaking as a government official," it added.

Becerra, in response, called his words an "inadvertent violation" and said he regrets them, adding that he "did not realize at the time that my off-the-cuff remarks" regarding his "personal voting intentions were in violation of the Hatch Act."

