U.S. President Biden starts 3-day visit to Ireland

DUBLIN, April 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit.
This is Biden's first visit to Ireland as president of the United States.
During his three-day official visit, Biden is scheduled to meet Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins, hold talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and address the lower house of the country's parliament.
Earlier on Wednesday, Biden stopped over in Northern Ireland, where he attended a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a peace deal that brought an end to decades of violent conflicts in Northern Ireland.
During his visit to Belfast on Wednesday, Biden called for the restoration of the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland. However, analysts do not expect his plea to lead to significant change.
