Demonstration in U.S. city Akron after grand jury declines to indict officers in death of Black man

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Protesters and activists gathered and marched in Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, a day after a grand jury declined to indict police officers who shot a Black man last year.

"There are several planned events happening today in relation to the recent grand jury decision in the officer involved shooting of Jayland Walker," the City of Akron tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

The events included vigils and marches. The University of Akron moved all in-person classes at the main campus to remote instruction beginning Tuesday until further notice.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Monday that a Summit County grand jury declined to indict eight law enforcement officers from the Akron Police Department in Walker's death.

"The question for the grand jury was not whether this was a horrible tragedy, as it clearly was," Yost told reporters after the decision was handed down.

"The question the grand jury was charged with evaluating was whether the officers were justified in their actions," Yost said. "The grand jury -- nine citizens who live in Summit County -- determined that the officers were justified."

Walker, 25, of Akron, was fatally shot in the early morning of June 27, 2022, after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit. He suffered 46 gunshot entrance wounds or graze injuries.

The attorney for Walker's family, Bobby DiCello, said on Monday that the family would file a civil suit before the one-year anniversary of his death.

