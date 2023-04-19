Iranian president says U.S. forces compromise regional security

Xinhua) 13:06, April 19, 2023

TEHRAN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday urged foreign forces, particularly those of the United States, to leave the West Asia region as soon as possible, as they are compromising regional security.

Raisi made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran to mark Iran's National Army Day on April 18, according to the website of the Iranian president's office.

Raisi noted that those forces have failed to ensure security for the regional countries while the Iranian armed forces' presence in any part of the region has guaranteed security.

Turning to the ceremony of the National Army Day, he said the event conveys the message of "peace and friendship" to regional countries, adding that any country that wants to ensure regional security will be welcomed and backed by the Iranian armed forces.

The ceremony featured grand parades by the units of the army's four divisions, namely the ground force, the navy, the air force, and the air defense, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Raisi noted that the Iranian army is, at present, a well-equipped and modern force, which has turned the threats and sanctions into opportunities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)