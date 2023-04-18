Frenchman's love for Chinese culture flourishes in Wudang Mountains

Marc Verlant is pictured at his residence at the foot of the Wudang Mountains, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2023. Located at the foot of the Wudang Mountains in central China's Hubei Province is the home of 64-year-old Marc Verlant, which boasts a stunning collection of Chinese artifacts.(Xinhua/Xu Penghang)

The elaborate and meticulously arranged decorations such as miniatures of ancient Chinese towers, traditional wood carvings and Chinese paintings clearly convey that the house owner is trying to creatively explore and develop a better understanding of Chinese culture.

As an avid enthusiast of martial arts, Chinese architecture and history, this French national is currently savoring his 19th year of living in a rustic Chinese-style environment.

"Wudang is like my second home, and some locals say that I am almost a native of Wudang," said Verlant, who has become a savant of local culture and is enthusiastic about sharing his story with the world.

Wudang Mountains, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, is considered "the cradle of Tai Chi" and is home to numerous palaces and temples that show the wisdom and beauty of ancient China's architecture.

In 2004, Verlant moved to Wudang to learn Chinese martial arts. "I first started to learn Qigong to treat my body after an accident," he said, adding that he then gradually fell in love with martial arts as well as Wudang's culture.

For the Frenchman, it all started when one of his French-language students who was a local tour guide piqued his interest in local culture. Verlant delved deeply into the history and culture of Wudang with the help of his student.

"This is Bixi, the sixth son of the dragon. And on the edge of the eaves, we can see an emperor with a phoenix," Verlant's love for the stories was evident as he explained.

For years, he volunteered as a foreign-language interpreter and tour guide at the Wudang Mountains, sharing Wudang's culture with tourists from across the world.

During the past two decades, he has witnessed and experienced the rapid development of the mountainous region. "When I first arrived in Wudang, there was neither high-speed railway nor shuttle bus, and many foreigners didn't know how to come here," he recalled.

The Frenchman's enthusiasm inspired those around him. "I learned a lot about Wudang from Marc, and his positive attitude toward life also influenced me to be more outgoing and energetic," said his wife, who is a native of Shiyan City where the Wudang Mountains are located.

"When I first came here, Wudang felt like my second home," said the French expat. "I found a sense of belonging here."

