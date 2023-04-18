Home>>
China's GDP expands 4.5 pct year on year in Q1
(Xinhua) 10:28, April 18, 2023
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product grew 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
On a quarterly basis, the economy increased 2.2 percent in the first three months.
"China's national economy made a good start this year, and market expectation saw significant improvement," said NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui at a press conference.
China's GDP grew 3 percent year on year in 2022, and 2.9 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year.
