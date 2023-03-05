Home>>
China's deficit-to-GDP ratio projected at 3 pct for 2023
(Xinhua) 09:17, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected at 3 percent for 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The ratio is 0.2 percentage points higher than the level last year.
