China's deficit-to-GDP ratio projected at 3 pct for 2023

Xinhua) 09:17, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected at 3 percent for 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The ratio is 0.2 percentage points higher than the level last year.

