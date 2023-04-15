Mainland notice concerning space activities a customary practice: Taiwan Affairs Office

April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland's recent notice concerning space activities was intended to warn air traffic service departments and airspace users of the possible effects of the activities -- a "responsible and customary practice to ensure flight safety," a mainland spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' allegation that the Taipei Flight Information Region had been affected by the mainland's space activities.

"The DPP authorities distorted the facts and deceived the public out of selfish interests in an attempt to instigate cross-Strait confrontation," Zhu said, stressing that such political tricks will not succeed.

