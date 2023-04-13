Home>>
Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Guangzhou
(Xinhua) 10:18, April 13, 2023
GUANGZHOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.
Xi visited a manufacturing base and a new energy vehicle manufacturer in the city.
